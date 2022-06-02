An 18-year-old man appeared in court charged with terrorism

On 18 May, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested Matthew King of Essex at an address in Essex.

On Tuesday, May 31, he was charged with preparing terrorist acts in violation of Section 5(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006. As part of the same investigation, a 17-year-old girl was arrested at an address in east London. She was arrested in accordance with Section 41 of the Terrorism Act of 2000.

On Saturday, May 21, Westminster Magistrates’ Court granted a warrant for further detention, and she remains in custody.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have led the investigation, and based on our findings so far,