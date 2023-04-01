Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING An 18 year-old man from Panfield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and criminal damage

An 18 year-old man from Panfield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and criminal damage

by uknip247
Police Tape

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Magdalen Street shorty after 11pm and when officers attended they found a man with a stab wound to his stomach.

He was taken to hospital where he was in a serious condition.

An 18 year-old man from Panfield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and criminal damage.

He is currently in custody.

At this stage we believe this was a targeted attack but we are putting on additional high visibility patrols for reassurance.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/58114/23.

You can let officers from Essex Police know by submitting a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at The Cod Father Fish Bar on Cherry Tree Avenue in Dover

Portraits of His Majesty The King for UK public authorities

Paul O’Grady’s death has sparked a wave of tribute donations for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of 33 years in prison for their involvement in a violent aggravated burglary at a...

A swimmer was taken to hospital and another was treated for breathing difficulties following a chemical leak at a swimming pool part-owned by double...

A specialist police team dedicated to cracking down on those who use the road network to commit crime arrested a runaway driver and two...

Police arrested a suspect and seized two weapons and a large quantity of cash after attending reports of an altercation

Officers investigating a report of a man acting suspiciously on a bus are appealing for information

Masked gang who broke into houses and sprayed acid on victims hunted by police after detectives link them to a spate of Five burglaries...

Frank Skinner was reduced to tears during Saturday’s episode of his radio show

Man arrested for drug and weapon offences in Chatham

Police arrested a suspect and seized two weapons and a large quantity of cash after attending reports of an altercation

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More