Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Magdalen Street shorty after 11pm and when officers attended they found a man with a stab wound to his stomach.

He was taken to hospital where he was in a serious condition.

An 18 year-old man from Panfield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and criminal damage.

He is currently in custody.

At this stage we believe this was a targeted attack but we are putting on additional high visibility patrols for reassurance.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/58114/23.

You can let officers from Essex Police know by submitting a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.