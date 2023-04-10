An 18-year-old man was found with a stab injury near Sheppard Bush Green in West London

Police were called at 6.52pm on Monday, 10 April, to reports of a stabbing in Sterne Street, Shepherd’s Bush.

Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were on the scene within four minutes.

An 18-year-old man was found with a stab injury and taken to the hospital where his condition was assessed as non life-threatening.

An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses are asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 5152/10Apr. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.