An 82-year-old man who abused four girls over a 16-year period has been jailed for a decade

Over a week-long trial which started to 21 November, the jury heard how Horsfield groomed his four victims, who were aged between six and 11 years old at the time, using Valentine’s Day cards and chocolates.
Detective Sergeant Lucy Garside, who led the investigation into Horsfield’s crimes, explained: “Horsfield sought opportunities to get the children alone before taking advantage of their innocence and sexually assaulting them. He subjected his victims to awful sexual abuse, which has had a devastating impact on their lives and wellbeing.
“I would like to commend Horsfield’s young victims for their bravery in speaking out about what was undoubtedly a hugely upsetting and frightening thing to happen to them. They have shown exceptional courage and strength to not only come forward to make the initial report to us, but then to support our ongoing investigation and relive what happened to them, is nothing short of heroic.