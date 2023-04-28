An 85-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for multiple sex offences against children

Gerald Glancy of Beswick Royds Street, Rochdale was yesterday found guilty of multiple sex offences against children at Minshull Street Crown Court.

The court heard how Glancy had previously pleaded guilty to: rape and sexual activity with young children, entering into sexual communication with a child under the age of 16, making no fewer than 47,000 category A, B and C images of children, taking no fewer than 200 category C indecent images of children and distribution of two category A indecent images of children.

The offences were carried out between 24 October 2018 and 22 May 2022

On Monday 15 February 2021, GMP attended Glancy’s home address and arrested him on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children. Based on intelligence received relating to his phone number, a search of his property revealed a number of devices. These included four mobile telephone, five hard drives, five flash drives and two cameras, among others.

On interview, Glancy admitted the offences, and was therefore breaching a previous Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). A later visit to Glancy’s address, on Wednesday 15 June 2022, based on intelligence received by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, revealed five unauthorised devices.

The court also heard about the horrific sexual abuse experienced by 24 young victims.

DCI Suzanne Keenaghan of the Public Protection Governance Unit, said: “Firstly, we would like to commend the bravery of the victims and their families, in providing us with valuable support in this prosecution.

“We know it’s been an extremely harrowing time for them. Glancy is the worst kind of offender and we are pleased that this predator is no longer on the streets and will not be able to hurt children ever again.

“This case serves as a lesson to those who abuse children, in that if you choose to engage in activities of this kind, we will find you and we will lock you up.

“If there is anyone who is aware of the abuse of children, whether this be online or in person, we would urge you to get in touch with Greater Manchester Police. We will believe you and we will thoroughly investigate every claim.