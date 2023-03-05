An accelerated misconduct hearing has concluded that a former officer who falsified crime reports would have been dismissed without notice were he still in the organisation

Former PC Parvir Panesar, who was based at the Crime Recording Investigation Bureau, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, and Duties and Responsibilities.

After hearing the evidence the hearing chair, Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, concluded that the former officer’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and that had he still been a serving officer he would have been dismissed without notice.

Former PC Panesar resigned from the Metropolitan Police Service on 5 June 2022.

The allegations related to him falsifying information on 121 crime reports between January and May 2021. The majority related to claims he had tried to contact victims of crime without success, when in fact no attempt had been made.

Other falsifications related to alleged efforts to try and obtain CCTV footage and claims that necessary checks had been carried out. It transpired that none of these actions had actually been taken by the former officer.

Commander Kyle Gordon, responsible for the Crime Recording Investigation Bureau, said: “Former Constable Panesar worked as an initial investigation officer which meant he was amongst the first contacts a member of public would have with the police.

“At the very heart of his role was a need to care for, and speak with, victims of crime to obtain details of an offence to allow police to effectively investigate crime. His failure to do so not only let down victims of crime, but by failing in working to our high standards, he will have eroded trust and confidence in policing.

“There is no place in the Met for officers who wilfully neglect their duties and fail the public in the manner he did.”

Former PC Panesar will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.