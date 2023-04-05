Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING An aggressive beggar who was given a chance to mend his ways has been jailed after immediately continuing to break the law

An aggressive beggar who was given a chance to mend his ways has been jailed after immediately continuing to break the law

by uknip247
An Aggressive Beggar Who Was Given A Chance To Mend His Ways Has Been Jailed After Immediately Continuing To Break The Law.

Jason Allum, 36, was given a 28-day suspended sentence by Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 13 March for breaching an interim criminal behaviour order (CBO).

But within hours, Allum was seen begging in the city centre.

The CBO, forbidding him from begging in Cambridge city centre, had been imposed on 2 March.

Between 13 and 31 March, he breached the CBO 20 times by asking people for money, including placing his hands on people, approaching women and children and shouting and swearing.

He also begged inside the Grafton Centre and Grand Arcade, where he approached customers sitting in a coffee shop, while shouting and swearing.

Customers and staff at the Burleigh Arms pub, in Newmarket Road, were also intimidated by Allum’s aggressive begging numerous times and he shouted and swore at them when they did not give him money.

On another occasion, Allum was spotted on CCTV going to an ATM with a woman who then gave him money, and then walking behind a lone woman.

On Tuesday (4th April), at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, Allum, of Edgecombe, King’s Hedges, Cambridge, was sentenced to seven months in prison, having pleaded guilty to 20 breaches of an interim CBO.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Susan Turner in Ayr

Thirteen men have been charged with over 50 child grooming sex offences, including alleged rapes of girls as young as 14, is both shocking...

Twenty-one people have been convicted of ‘abhorrent and cruel’ sexual offences against seven young children in Walsall that spanned almost a decade

Detectives working for South Yorkshire Police Internet and Sexual Offences Team (ISOT) spent almost a year building an ironclad case against a Sheffield paedophile...

Stormy Daniels, the former adult film actress who became embroiled in a scandal involving former US President Donald Trump, has been ordered to pay...

The decision by the UK government to house around 500 adult male migrants on a barge on the Dorset coast has sparked controversy and...

The death of Benjamin Lloyd has sent shock waves through the community of Abertridwr in Caerphilly County, leaving his family and friends devastated

South Africa’s government has recently revoked a national “state of disaster” that was declared in February to manage a crippling electricity crisis

Man jailed after more than 80 deals of crack cocaine and heroin found

A member of a county-line drug dealing gang in Brighton and Hove has been jailed as part of a major investigation into organised crime...

A cannabis grower who was arrested after police found “selfies” with his £165,000 yield on his phone has been jailed

A Rugby drug dealer who proclaimed to have ‘the most sickest flake’ before admitting that his motivation for selling drugs was so he could...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More