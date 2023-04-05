An Aggressive Beggar Who Was Given A Chance To Mend His Ways Has Been Jailed After Immediately Continuing To Break The Law.

Jason Allum, 36, was given a 28-day suspended sentence by Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 13 March for breaching an interim criminal behaviour order (CBO).

But within hours, Allum was seen begging in the city centre.

The CBO, forbidding him from begging in Cambridge city centre, had been imposed on 2 March.

Between 13 and 31 March, he breached the CBO 20 times by asking people for money, including placing his hands on people, approaching women and children and shouting and swearing.

He also begged inside the Grafton Centre and Grand Arcade, where he approached customers sitting in a coffee shop, while shouting and swearing.

Customers and staff at the Burleigh Arms pub, in Newmarket Road, were also intimidated by Allum’s aggressive begging numerous times and he shouted and swore at them when they did not give him money.

On another occasion, Allum was spotted on CCTV going to an ATM with a woman who then gave him money, and then walking behind a lone woman.

On Tuesday (4th April), at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, Allum, of Edgecombe, King’s Hedges, Cambridge, was sentenced to seven months in prison, having pleaded guilty to 20 breaches of an interim CBO.