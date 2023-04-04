Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

by uknip247
An Aircraft Has Crash Landed At Damyns Hall Aerodrome Near Upminster

Emergency services have been scrambled to the incident that happened at noon on the way 4th April 2023

Two people are understood to have been on board the aircraft and remain trapped with broken nones and back injuries

Some emergency crews have been sent to the incident including a “HART” team from the London Ambulance Service. Officers from the Met Polic have set up a cordon at the entrance to the unlicensed airfield,[

Its hangars house many vintage and modern sport aircraft. It has a café with a garden viewing area open to the general public.

The Met Police have been approached for further comment

