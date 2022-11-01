An aircraft has crashed into woodlands close to a pub on the outskirts of Rochester Airport

On the outskirts of Rochester Airport, an aircraft crashed into woods near a pub.

The plane crashed into a wooded area near the 700-year-old Robin Hood pub on Blue Bell Hill’s Common Road.

Two people are trapped after an aircraft crash in Chatham, according to emergency services.

The police, fire, and ambulance services are all on the scene.

At least 20 emergency vehicles, including seven fire engines, were dispatched to the scene to rescue the plane’s passengers who had become stranded in a tree.

They were finally able to save the couple around 3.30pm. There have been no reported injuries.

The HM Coastguard was called in from Lydd, and it is believed that its winch was used to assist in getting the passenger and pilot to safety.

The road is currently closed due to a rescue mission.

The husband and wife who are currently suspended 40 feet in the air. The police believe they may have encountered turbulence, causing them to lose control.”

According to a police spokesman: “At 11 a.m., Kent Police responded to a report of a light aircraft collision in Common Road, Chatham. The plane is said to have crashed inside a wooded area.”

An investigation has been launched by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

“An accident involving an aircraft occurred this morning near Rochester Airport and has been reported to the AAIB,” a spokesman said. We are in contact with the emergency services team that responded to this incident.”

A spokesman for the fire service added: “Engines, an all-terrain-unit, and KFRS’ technical rescue team has been sent to the scene.

No flights are currently going in or out of the airport.

Ambulance service spokesman Rich Airey added: “Our crews are working with emergency service colleagues to rescue two people from the aircraft.”