Gary Bridgett, 51, attended a protest in Trafalgar Square on September 26th, 2020. Bridgett threw the bottle at PC Hunter’s head during the protest.

Medics treated the officer, who needed stitches for a large wound on his head.

Bridgett admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on PC Hunter at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. He also admitted to assaulting another officer who was also struck with the bottle.

The protest was organised by Piers Corbyn.

Bridgett was sentenced by Magistrate Ms Bakhshi Suki, who stated:

‘The events leading up to that day were unfortunate. The offences are extremely serious.

‘Because the offences are so serious, the only appropriate option for us is custody.’

Bridgett received a six-month prison sentence that was suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £300 in damages to PC Hunter and £100 to his colleague, who was only identified as PS Lock.

Bridgett was also ordered to participate in 30 days of rehabilitation.