An anti-violence monument which is touring Derbyshire has been creating a buzz in communities during its first few visits

Hundreds of people have seen the ‘anti-violence bee’ so far as it has been flying into a number of schools, towns and events across the county. This has included Ripley Christmas market, Moorways Sports Complex, colleges in the Derby East area as well as making an appearance at supermarkets and shopping outlets in Swadlincote, Long Eaton, Ilkeston, and within Derby city.

The monument represents a firm stance against all forms of violence and the visit is set to highlight the force’s dedication to preventing, and talking about, acts of violence.

Whilst it is in Derbyshire, officers will be on hand to give advice, answer any questions and talk to visitors. The aim is to prevent violence, whatever its form, through a dedicated campaign which seeks to spread the anti-violence message across Derbyshire and beyond. It is hoped the bee will also get people thinking and talking about the issues affecting their communities and what they can do if they have concerns.

It is already having a significant impact, with visitors sharing images and messages on social media, and many of you getting involved with making knitted or cardboard bees, which are being handed out by officers.

One school which received a visit commented: “Our children really enjoyed the visit and were very intrigued about how the bee was made. They had a lot of questions for the police officers that were all answered.”.

There’s still plenty of time to catch the bee, with the rest of its tour expected to be as follows:

– Monday 12 December (1:30-4pm) – Heanor Market Place (NEW DATE)

– Tuesday 13 December: Bolsover War Memorial

– Wednesday 14 December: Chesterfield Town Centre

– Thursday 15 December: Crich Tramway Museum

– Friday 16 December: Severn Square, Alfreton.

– Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 December: Cromford Mills

– Monday 19 December: Buxton Town Centre

– Wednesday 21 December: Hall Leys Park, Matlock Town Centre

Anyone who visits the bee and picks up one of the knitted or card mascots is encouraged to share their photos and engage with Derbyshire Police on social media, tagging Derbyshire Constabulary and using the hashtag #BeeUnitedAgainstViolence.