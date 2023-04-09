An apartment block in Marseille’s La Plaine district collapsed in an apparent explosion on Sunday

Sunday, April 9, 2023
Five people were hurt in nearby buildings, which were also damaged. There are fears that four to ten people may be trapped beneath the rubble of the collapsed building.
Over 100 firefighters’ search and rescue efforts have been hampered by the intense heat from the fire, which has prevented search dogs from assisting.
The cause of the explosion is unknown, but witnesses reported smelling gas. After a similar collapse in the Noailles district killed eight people in 2018, Marseille has faced scrutiny over housing standards.
Authorities, however, have ruled out any structural issues in this latest collapse.
The neighbourhood is known for its bars and nightlife, and the collapsed building is thought to have one flat on each floor.
For families looking for missing loved ones, emergency aid centres have been established in a neighbouring district.

