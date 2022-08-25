Officers are concerned for the welfare of Lucille Willett, who was reported missing from Reading, Berkshire on August 9, 2022. The 32-year-old is heavily pregnant and is described as 5ft 3ins tall, slim, and with shoulder-length brown hair that is sometimes kept up.

Lucille has ties to the Canterbury area as well, and officers are urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to contact police immediately. Anyone with information should contact Kent Police at 999 and reference 10-1075.25 August 2022.