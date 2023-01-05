Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

An appeal for witnesses has been made by officers investigating a fatal collision near Aylesford

by @uknip247

Kent Police was called to the collision involving a white Fiat Ducato van, silver BMW car and a pedestrian which took place at 8.40pm on Wednesday 4 January 2023 in New Hythe Lane, New Hythe, between Papyrus Way and Bellingham Way.

The pedestrian, a 90-year-old man, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or the pedestrian, who was walking using sticks in the moments before the collision, to come forward. They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting RY/SW/002/23.

