Jeya Sasitharan was last seen in the Rochester Road area at around 3pm on Wednesday 12 October 2022.

The 41-year-old is described as having shoulder-length straight black hair. When she was last seen, Jeya is thought to have been wearing a blue top and a brown skirt.

She is also believed to have connections to Slough in Berkshire.

Chief Inspector Mark Stubberfield said: ‘We have been making enquiries to locate Jeya and are concerned for her welfare.

‘Anybody who has seen Jeya or knows of her whereabouts should call us immediately.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 13-0007.