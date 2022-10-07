Holly Whitney was last seen in Week Street at around 6.30pm on Thursday 6 October 2022.

The 36-year-old is described as being five feet and four inches tall, of medium build and with straight blonde hair.

When she was last seen, Holly was wearing a black leather jacket with zips on the arms, a white t-shirt with a picture of a skull on the front, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers with gold trim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCTV image on the right shows Holly on the day she was reported missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector Kevin Foster said: ‘We have been making enquiries to locate Holly, who lives in Maidstone, and are concerned for her welfare.

‘Anybody who has seen Holly or knows of her whereabouts should call us immediately.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 6-1500.