Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of a man who has escaped from a mental health facility.

James Manley, 48, was last seen at 11.15 a.m. on June 8 in Victoria Park, E3.

He was convicted of robbery two years ago and was detained under the Mental Health Act as a result.

On the afternoon of June 8, he is thought to have passed through Waterloo Station.

He is described as a large-built man who is bald and has numerous scars on his head. He was last seen dressed in a black jacket, white sneakers, grey shorts, a black t-shirt, and glasses.

The public is advised not to approach him and, if seen, to call 999 immediately and quote CAD 2982/08June.