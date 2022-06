Neil Bowman went missing at 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and officers are concerned for his well-being.

The 47-year-old is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, slim, and with brown, curly hair.

It’s possible he’s wearing a red Ferrari T-shirt. He could be driving a white VW Caddy van.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to call 101 and quote reference 26-1354.