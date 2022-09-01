The public’s assistance is being sought in the search for a missing teenager from Dartford.

Molly Erodotou was reported missing from the Temple Hill neighbourhood of town at 2.45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. It is thought she may have since travelled to the Blackheath or Greenwich area.

The 15-year-old is described as standing about 5ft 2ins tall and having brown, chin-length hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She was last seen wearing a camouflage-patterned hooded jacket, an olive-green top, grey trousers, and brown boots. She may also be carrying a military-style rucksack and wearing a dark beanie hat.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is is asked to call 101 and quote reference 30-0866.