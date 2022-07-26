Witnesses are being encouraged to come forward in order to help with an investigation into an assault and criminal damage in Folkestone harbour.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, around 5.45 p.m., two men were involved in an altercation with another group of men in The Stade.

A man was reportedly hit with a metal object, thought to be a spanner, during the incident. Two of those involved then allegedly got into a white Mercedes, which was then damaged by the other group.

Everyone involved then left the scene, and no serious injuries were reported.

Police were called to the scene, and two men, aged 19 and 21, from north London, were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released under investigation, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Officers have spoken with several witnesses, but they are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference 46/138482/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.