The Court of Appeal has given staff at The Royal London Hospital until 12pm tomorrow to terminate his life-support treatment.

The youngster’s life support at the hospital in east London was set to be turned off at 2 p.m. on Monday after a High Court judge ruled that it was in his best interests and the family exhausted all appeals.

However, the UN committee asked the UK government on Friday to “refrain from withdrawing life-sustaining medical treatment, including mechanical ventilation and artificial nutrition and hydration, from Archie while his case is being considered.”

On Sunday, the Government’s legal department wrote an urgent letter on behalf of Health Secretary Steve Barclay, asking the courts to consider the committee’s request as soon as possible.

However, the Court of Appeal denied the application to postpone the 12-year-life old’s support on Monday.