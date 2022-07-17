An armed robber who terrified workers on a shopping mall stall has been apprehended, thanks to a taxi driver, security personnel, and members of the public who detained him at the scene.

Anthony Potts, 34, was sentenced to more than three years in prison after threatening a stall holder in Washington earlier this year as part of an early morning crime spree.

The thief entered The Galleries around 9.30am on Wednesday, March 9 before approaching staff working on a mobile phone stall, according to evidence presented at Newcastle Crown Court.

The perpetrator then took out a hammer and swung it at the till, causing a hole in the top and smashing it to the ground. The stallholder jumped back in surprise as the robber yelled demands for cash.

Fearing for his life, the stall holder collected notes that had fallen to the ground from the damaged till and handed them over to the offender.

Potts then walked away with the money and began approaching shoppers a few minutes later, asking for their car keys.

In an agitated exchange with one couple, he moved the hammer to his right hand, but the man told him to “jog on.”

Potts then exited the centre and sat in the driver’s seat of a taxi while the driver assisted an elderly customer. He refused to leave and threw the money he had stolen into the air.

Potts did not deter the taxi driver, and he eventually succeeded in pulling him out, despite the fact that Potts snapped his car key fob in the struggle. The driver, members of the public, and security personnel then detained him until police arrived and arrested him on the spot.

Potts, of Wellcroft Court, Leam Lane, Gateshead, pleaded guilty later to robbery, attempted robbery, and possession of an offensive weapon. At the same court, a judge sentenced him to 45 months in prison.

Northumbria Police Detective Sergeant Kimberley Wright has condemned Potts’ actions and praised those who assisted in his arrest at the scene.

“We are very pleased to have been able to bring Anthony Potts before the courts – there is simply no excuse for his behaviour,” he said.

“It must have been a terrifying experience for everyone involved, particularly the stall holder, who remained calm in the face of the offender’s despicable and threatening actions.”

“Fortunately, after Potts fled the scene, it wasn’t long before he was handcuffed, thanks to the bravery and determination of a taxi driver, security personnel, and members of the public.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped bring Potts to justice.” We will continue to do everything in our power to prosecute such perpetrators and make the North East as safe as possible to live, work, and visit.”