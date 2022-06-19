Police were called to reports of an assault in Seymour Park around 5.10 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

A 13-year-old boy was discovered with stab wounds and was treated by emergency personnel.

He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

On suspicion of assault, a 14-year-old male has been arrested.

“Officers moved quickly to make an arrest, and the suspect is being questioned in custody,” said Inspector Matthew Harvey of GMP’s Trafford district.

Our investigations are ongoing, and we will have additional officers in the area tonight and over the weekend.”

Knife crime can have devastating consequences, and the public expects police officers to confront those who are causing the problems.

“I want to reassure the community that we will continue to work closely with our partner agencies to keep Trafford and the wider Greater Manchester community safe and secure.”

I would urge anyone who suspects someone is carrying a weapon or engaging in criminal behaviour to contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”