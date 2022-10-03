Kent Police was called at 12.32am on Monday 3 October 2022 after a person was alleged to have been seen damaging windows and doors at a commercial building in The Grove, Gravesend.

Gravesham Civic Centre in Windmill Street, which is owned by Gravesham Council, was also reported to have been targeted with numerous doors and windows damaged.

Officers attended the scene and a man in his 60s was arrested nearby on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in custody while officers carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

