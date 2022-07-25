At 11.55 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, police were called to the Star & Scorpion pub on Uxbridge Road, W13, for a man with stab wounds.

Officers were present, as were ambulance personnel.

At the scene, the 58-year-old man was pronounced dead. The man’s family has been notified.

In due course, a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be scheduled.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, July 24. He was taken to a police station in west London, where he is still being held.

Anyone with information or witnesses who have not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 8656/23Jul.