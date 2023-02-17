An arrest has been made by officers investigating reports of beach hut burglaries in Whitstable

A beach hut in Whitstable Harbour was broken into and damaged between 4pm on 21 January 2023 and 7.45am the next day, according to Kent Police.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old Whitstable boy on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage on Tuesday, February 14.

While the investigation is ongoing, he has been released on bail until May.

‘Following reports of break-ins at beach huts in the town, officers are continuing to investigate reports to see if there is evidence to link them to potential offenders and bring them to justice,’ said Sergeant Lee Thompson of the Canterbury Community Safety Unit.

‘We urge everyone to remain vigilant, keep beach huts locked, and report anything suspicious near the beach huts to Kent Police via our website or by calling 999 if a crime is being committed.’