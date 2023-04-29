An arrest has been made in connection with a serious assault in Rochester

The assault took place in Wickham Street, at around 4.30pm on Thursday 27 April 2023.

It is reported that a man went to a property and assaulted a man in his 40s. The victim suffered a cut to his neck and received hospital treatment before being discharged.

Detectives arrested a 36-year-old man from Chatham on Saturday 29 April in connection with the assault and he currently remains in custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Michael Nolan, said: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident and enquiries have been completed by officers in the area.

‘We are now urging witnesses or anybody with information to call our appeal line.’

Local residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam who were in the Wickham Street area at the time of the incident, are also asked to check for footage that may assist.

Anyone with information should call the Medway appeals line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/75479/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.