Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING An arrest has been made in connection with a serious assault in Rochester

An arrest has been made in connection with a serious assault in Rochester

by uknip247

The assault took place in Wickham Street, at around 4.30pm on Thursday 27 April 2023.

It is reported that a man went to a property and assaulted a man in his 40s. The victim suffered a cut to his neck and received hospital treatment before being discharged.

Detectives arrested a 36-year-old man from Chatham on Saturday 29 April in connection with the assault and he currently remains in custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Michael Nolan, said: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident and enquiries have been completed by officers in the area.

‘We are now urging witnesses or anybody with information to call our appeal line.’

Local residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam who were in the Wickham Street area at the time of the incident, are also asked to check for footage that may assist.

Anyone with information should call the Medway appeals line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/75479/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been arrested after fighting on the High Street in Sandown

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for five years for violent offences

A man who robbed a man of £30 has been jailed for two years

In a sudden announcement, the DWP has ceased all cost of living payments worth £301

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk

After grooming his victim for months before sexually abusing him, 33-year-old Edem Sutton has this week been jailed

London King’s Cross Station has been ‘evacuated’ after a person is hit by a train on the Victoria line

Sussex Police are searching for missing 59-year-old Paul Coulter

Police are investigating a burglary at a jewellery store in Worthing

A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and perverting the course of justice

A 35-year-old Middlesbrough man has been sent to prison for a string of violent offences against a woman

The healthcare system in England is currently facing one of the most challenging times in history

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.