On Sunday, July 24, shortly after midnight, emergency services were called to the A638 High Street in Bawtry, following reports of a collision.

It is believed that two pedestrians were crossing High Street when they were both hit by a vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and drove away.

Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, Keita Mullen, a mother of three, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A 33-year-old woman, the second pedestrian, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man last night (July 28) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is still in police custody.

A 49-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving has been released pending further investigation.

Our Roads Policing Team is still looking for information and dash cam footage that could aid in the investigation. Officers believe the vehicle involved was a Nissan Juke, and it was travelling down High Street towards the Great North Road.

If you have any information that could help, please contact police via live chat, our online portal, or by calling 101 and referencing incident 14 of July 24, 2022. If you have dashcam footage, please email it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject line.