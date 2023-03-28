An arson probe has been launched after two maisonettes were destroyed by fire

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
by uknip247

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a derelict maisonette on Maryon Grove in Charlton last night.

Two maisonettes on the first and second floors of the building were destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 8.25pm and the fire was under control by 9.30pm. Fire crews from Plumstead, Eltham and Greenwich fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.

