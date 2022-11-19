An attempted murder investigation has been launched in Southampton

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted murder in Southampton which happened in Coleman Street at around 1.10pm.
Two men aged 18 and 21 from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody at this time.
Did you witness the incident?
Do you have mobile phone, CCTV, dash cam or ring doorbell footage of the incident or the moments before or after?
Do you know who was involved in this incident?
Please report information to police on 101 or online, quoting 44220468873.
Superintendent Phil Lamb said:
“My officers are working incredibly hard to identify any outstanding suspects and to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
“Incidents like this have absolutely no place in Southampton, which is why when they do we will make sure resources are in place to bring those involved to justice.
“It forms just part of the work all year round that we do to tackle the issue, as one of our district priorities.
“Officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in St Mary’s, so if you live nearby and have any concerns please speak to them.”