The 12-year-old had visited a park on Tuesday, October 4,after agreeing to meet a friend.

She was set upon when she arrived, and beaten by a gang of up to ten.

They filmed it on their phones, as she was punched, kicked and knocked to the ground. Abbie was left covered in blood and mum Angela said:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbie’s friend’s mum had driven her home and when I arrived

she warned me it wasn’t good. I went to the back of her car and I saw Abbie lying there.”