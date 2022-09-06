A MOBO-nominated rapper and soon-to-be father was shot dead by police after a car chase in south London that ended when the victim attempted to drive his vehicle at

Chris Kaba, in his twenties, was identified as the victim of the armed police shooting in Streatham by distraught friends.

The Drill artist, who is thought to be in his twenties, was shot near 10 p.m. on Monday in Kirsktall Gardens in Streatham Hill after a “tactical contact” to stop his suspect vehicle.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by the London Air Ambulance, but he died early Tuesday morning from a gunshot wound sustained in the incident.

The pursuit of the man’s black Audi is thought to have involved five police vehicles and a Met helicopter.

Scotland Yard refused to confirm those details or provide any additional information, saying only that the man’s “suspect” vehicle was being pursued by “specialist firearms officers” prior to the shooting and was now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A witness, however, stated that he saw the man attempting to drive his Audi at police after his vehicle was boxed in by three police cars in an attempt to stop and arrest him.

“A car was being chased down our street, and a police helicopter was flying overhead.” When two of the vehicles collided, there was a loud bang. One was a police car, and the other was the car of the man being pursued.

“Armed cops jumped out and ordered the man to get out of the car.” It had happened at least a dozen times.”

“The guy in the car had numerous opportunities to stop,” he continued. He then drove forward towards a police car, smashed into it, then reversed, unable to stop the vehicle. I only heard one shot.

“From what I could tell, he had the potential to kill one of the officers with his car.” I’m not sure why he didn’t stop.

“I saw cars drive fast into our road,” said another resident, 35. A helicopter flew overhead. Then I heard a bang, and there were armed cops all over the place.

“It appeared that people were performing CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] on someone on the ground.” It was terrifying because there were blue lights everywhere.”

“I saw the blue lights flashing and found out a man had been shot,” said Helen Smith, a minister at St Stephen’s Church in Lambeth, who lives on the street where the shooting occurred. I’m extremely upset. I’m hoping for the best for him and his family.”

The shooting occurred at 9.51 p.m., according to the Met, after specialist firearms officers pursued a suspect vehicle.

“The vehicle came to a halt after making tactical contact in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill.” “A police firearm was discharged,” according to the statement.

“An occupant of the suspect vehicle, a man in his twenties, sustained a gunshot wound.”

“The London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance were called.” Prior to their arrival, officers administered first aid, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he died at 00:16hrs.”

The man’s next of kin have been notified, and “cordons and road closures” have been put in place around the scene of the shooting, according to the Met.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced that an independent investigation had been launched and that investigators had been dispatched to the scene.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident,” the watchdog said in a statement.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages.”