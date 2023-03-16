Thursday, March 16, 2023
An E-fit image has been released following reports that a man attempted to ‘take hold’ of an eight-year-old boy walking to school with his mother in Yeovil

by uknip247

An E-fit image has been released following reports that a man attempted to ‘take hold’ of an eight-year-old boy walking to school with his mother in Yeovil.

According to police, the boy was walking alongside his mother, who was pushing another child in a buggy, when a car pulled up alongside them on Cedar Grove in town around 8.30 a.m. on March 6.

Officers say a man then tried to pull the boy away from his mother, but she clung to him and began screaming.

He then fled in a “dirty white” car with tinted rear windows, heading towards Preston Road.

Firefighters battle a blaze at an industrial estate, and residents are urged to avoid the area.

Two men charged with ‘theft of catalytic converters’ are scheduled to appear in court.
“The woman described the man as being aged 30 to 40, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and with broad shoulders,” said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

“He had olive brown skin, dark hair styled in a quiff, and a beard.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference 5223053285.

