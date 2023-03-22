Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING An Earthquake has hit Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India

An Earthquake has hit Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India

by uknip247

On the night of March 21,a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 hit Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India. The quake was felt for at least 30 seconds, and its epicenter was near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey. The region is known for its seismic activity and is frequently hit by earthquakes.

As a result of the earthquake, two people, including one child, were reported dead in Laghman province. Many hospitals across northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan were also reported to have taken in at least 180 people who had minor injuries. The quake also caused panic amongst residents, many of whom fled their homes for safety.

In Kabul, 50-year-old Khatera was terrified by the tremors and rushed out of her fifth-storey apartment when the quake hit. “It was a terrifying tremor. I had never felt such a tremor before in my life”, she told AFP. Noor Mohammad Hanifi, a shopkeeper in the area, set up tents for his family to spend the night in, as he feared the buildings in the area were not safe. “Nobody dares to go inside their homes”, Hanifi told AFP.

The quake occurred during the Persian New Year celebration known as Nowruz, and many families were outdoors when the earthquake hit. Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that health centres across the country were put on high alert, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan ordered the National Disaster Management Authority to be ready to deal with any emergencies.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Bolton in February have charged a suspect

Polio vaccine catch-up campaign for London as sewage surveillance findings suggest reduced transmission

New compensation scheme opens for postmasters who exposed Horizon scandal

A teenage girl has died at a Shropshire boarding school

Following a restaurant fire on Edgware Road in Paddington yesterday, firefighters have issued advice to restaurant owners

If you are out and about over the weekend there are lots of public transport options

Leading UK bosses join the mission to get thousands more prisoners into work

Warrant issued for the arrest of convicted Cotswolds waste offender

UKAEA and Kyoto Fusioneering to advance fusion materials

During a training exercise, a Piper aircraft came to rest in a ditch after veering from the runway at Cotswold Airport, Gloucestershire, after an...

Exploring the Different Modes of Payment Used in UK Online Casinos

Crack your Easter childcare costs with tax-free top ups 

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More