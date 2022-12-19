 An EasyJet flight has declared a midair emergency and has diverted away from Gatwick Airport

Monday, December 19, 2022
by @uknip247

Flight EZY63UV from Toulouse, France, was scheduled to land at Gatwick Airport today (Monday, December 19), but declared an emergency mid-flight and was forced to divert to Stansted.

It’s understood that strong cross winds” are to blame for the outage. Easyjet has been approached for comment.

 

The flight was 25 minutes delayed in leaving Toulouse and arrived at Stansted at 12.49pm after being diverted from Gatwick.

According to a message on the flight tracker: “We regret that your flight has been rerouted. This is due to an unidentified problem.”

A subsequent flight from Stansted to Gatwick was scheduled to depart at 1.29pm and arrive at 2.16pm.

