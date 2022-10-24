The Airbus A320 was flying from Gatwick to the Greek island of Rhodes when, at approximately 16,000 feet in the London air traffic control area, pilots reported seeing a “unidentified flying object” “coming towards them,” according to the UK Airprox Board.

A drone’s range is limited to 400 feet.

The object was described as being black and spherical. It was also big enough for the pilots to see “details of a framed structure at its base.”

The pilots on board the flight on July 5 reported a “very close encounter with a drone” that went “directly underneath the aircraft.”

Another report, from National Air Traffic Services, echoed what the flight deck had relayed.

“We almost hit a drone,” one pilot said. We’re talking about less than ten feet.”

“We don’t think we’ve hit it,” they added. There was a thud, and we’ll get back to you.”

When the plane arrived at its destination, the captain issued an update, saying, “I can confirm we did not hit the drone.”

It passed very close to the aircraft, but the thud heard by the first officer was most likely from the cabin.

“I did a walkaround and confirmed there was no damage and no maintenance action was required.”

The report was rated Category A by Airprox, indicating that there was a risk of a collision.

“The reported altitude and/or description of the object were sufficient in the board’s opinion to indicate that it could have been a drone,” it said.

It went on to say that the pilot’s account demonstrated a “definite risk of collision had existed.”

