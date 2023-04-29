Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

An eight-year-old boy has died in North London

An eight-year-old boy has died in North London

by uknip247

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward after a boy was killed in a collision in Enfield.

Police were called at 6.34pm on Friday, 28 April, following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Green Lanes, N21.

Emergency services attended. The pedestrian – an eight-year-old boy – was given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he later died.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. There has been no arrest.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit are leading enquiries and ask anyone with material or information that could help to call 0208 597 4874 quoting CAD 6124/28Apr23.

Alternatively call 101 or tweet @MetCC using the same reference.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

