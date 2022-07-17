The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, which is about 30 miles south of Sarasota.

The woman fell into a pond along the course near her home and “struggled to stay afloat,” according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

“Two alligators were observed near the victim while in the water and eventually grabbed her while in the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded and removed the alligators as part of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

There has been no further information released.