An emotional funeral service has this afternoon taken place in Aldershot for a much-loved Son, Husband, Grandad and friend to many, Firefighter Arron Jepp sadly passed away after his battle with cancer

A service of remembrance was attended by hundreds who both knew Arron and colleagues who worked with him in the Fire Service lined the street in a Guard of Honour outside the Cathedral Church of St Michael and St George on Queens Avenue in Aldershot.

Arron also passed his home Rushmoor Fire Station where colleagues lined outside the station to say a final goodbye before the Service started at 12 noon.

Arron was a watch manager with Rushmoor Fire Station’s White Watch and on-call team, will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

The 49-year-old was presented with his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal in November 2022, marking a dedicated 20-year career in Hampshire.

Arron lived with his wife Dawn in Aldershot and was a proud father to three children and grandfather to two grandchildren.

Chief Fire Officer Neil Odin said:

“Arron was a dedicated firefighter and a much-loved friend and colleague to many people across our Service.

“He was responsible for many station events and supported young people as a team leader in the Prince’s Trust.

“Arron will be sadly missed by us all and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad time.”

Station Manager Simon Forster said:

“Arron was one of the good guys. Never too busy to help or support anyone. He was part of the fabric of Rushmoor and his positive outlook and caring manner will be forever in our hearts.”

After joining the Service in 2002, he spent time at Rushmoor as a wholetime and on-call watch manager and became one of the original on-call support officers.

Arron also supported the Prince’s Trust as a team leader and was responsible for many station open days and car washes.

Group Manager Ryan Thurman said:

“Arron was a great colleague and friend to so many people. He was always smiling, even in recent months through his illness, the way he kept positive and cheerful was truly inspirational.

“Arron will be missed by everyone, but his legacy will live on.”

Our thoughts are with Arron’s family, friends, and colleagues at this sad time.

Arrons firefighter uniform was turned into memory bears.

Sew vintage said;

“I was really honoured to be asked to make some very special memory bears and cushions by my lovely friend.

These chaps have been made in loving memory, using the uniform and clothes of a very much loved and hugely missed Firefighter, Arron Jepp. Rest in Peace”