An estimated total of two hundred cannabis plants have been seized by police in Broadstairs

Kent Police received a report of suspected drug-related activity on Wednesday 22 March 2023 which, following further enquiries, led officers to a property in the High Street.

A cultivation was uncovered and officers cleared the property of the plants and dismantled the growing equipment.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the circumstances of the cultivation is ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Vanessa Law of Kent Police said: ‘Cultivations generally bring other criminal activity to a community, from local drug dealing, to the abuse of vulnerable people used to grow the plants.

‘If people suspect there is drug-related criminality taking place near them, we urge them to report it via the Kent Police website or by calling 999 if a crime is in progress, so our officers can take action.’