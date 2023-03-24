Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING An estimated total of two hundred cannabis plants have been seized by police in Broadstairs

An estimated total of two hundred cannabis plants have been seized by police in Broadstairs

by uknip247

Kent Police received a report of suspected drug-related activity on Wednesday 22 March 2023 which, following further enquiries, led officers to a property in the High Street.

A cultivation was uncovered and officers cleared the property of the plants and dismantled the growing equipment.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the circumstances of the cultivation is ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Vanessa Law of Kent Police said: ‘Cultivations generally bring other criminal activity to a community, from local drug dealing, to the abuse of vulnerable people used to grow the plants.

‘If people suspect there is drug-related criminality taking place near them, we urge them to report it via the Kent Police website or by calling 999 if a crime is in progress, so our officers can take action.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UK hosts thanked on the first anniversary of Homes for Ukraine scheme

FSA and UKHSA warn of listeria risk with Baronet soft cheeses

A man has been jailed for 7 years following a stabbing in Barrow

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe have charged a fourth man as part of their investigation

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing outside South East London Care home in broad daylight

Police are appealing for the victim of an assault to come forward

Two men have been convicted of robbing boxer Amir Khan of his watch at gunpoint in Leyton

Police in Redbridge are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted man

A serving Met officer will face a misconduct hearing after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

Officers recognised for public protection work at MPS awards ceremony

Courts and tribunals opening times over Easter 2023

New support network launched for UK businesses in Southern California as LAEDC report shows UK firms employ more than 52,000 in greater Los Angeles

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More