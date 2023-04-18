Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING An Evesham man has been jailed after breaching his community order

An Evesham man has been jailed after breaching his community order

by uknip247

Officers from the force’s Rural Crime Team arrested Tony Davis on Wednesday afternoon after he was linked to a theft in Bidford on 31 March.

The site had been targeted several times with a number of high-value thefts including plant machinery and insulation being taken.

Subsequent searches were carried out by the Rural Crime Team at an associated site, and further machinery was recovered.

As Davis, of Rynal Place, had already been issued with a community order on 17 March, he was remanded in custody and appeared before magistrates in Coventry on Thursday (13 April).

The 34-year-old was sentenced to 14 weeks imprisonment for theft – other including theft by finding and eight weeks for committing an offence while a community order was in force.

He was also handed a four-week sentence for criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, which will be served concurrently.

Chief Inspector Steve Davies said: “As the lead for Rural Crime in Warwickshire, it is pleasing to see the collaborative approach that has resulted in Davis being jailed.

“The subsequent recovery of high value property is the reassurance our communities need, and reinforces our commitment to protecting our rural areas.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged...

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

The Scottish government is set to call up 13,000 patients for further medical investigation following a widescale audit of the country’s cervical screening programme

The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment...

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A serving police officer has been dismissed as Greater Manchester Police continues to ‘root out and boot out’ corruption – ensuring employees are fit...

Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

In today’s technologically advanced world, personal data is increasingly being compromised. The latest example of this issue is the use of a phone app...

Manchester City Football Club has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council to expand the Etihad Stadium’s capacity to more than 60,000 seats,...

The BBC has announced that Waterloo Road will return to BBC One and iPlayer this May, for a new series consisting of seven episodes

A man has appeared at court today where he admitted having two American bulldogs dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in the...

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a business

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.