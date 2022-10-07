The explosion occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of Creeslough, where a search with sniffer dogs is ongoing.

A number of cars were damaged by debris, and what appeared to be an apartment building behind the forecourt was largely destroyed, according to photos.

“This is very, very difficult here in a small rural village,” councillor John O’Donnell said:

“Everyone here is completely numb – we’re all in shock.”

Soon after the explosion, a spokesperson for Letterkenny University Hospital stated that the hospital was “dealing with a serious incident, with multiple injured people requiring immediate attention.”

“As a result of this incident, the hospital has been placed on Major Emergency Standby.”

“We are urging the public not to visit the Emergency Department unless there is an emergency.”

Applegreen, a forecourt retailer, confirmed a “serious incident” at one of its dealer-operated locations.

“My thoughts and prayers are tonight with the entire Creeslough community following today’s devastating explosion,” Taoiseach Micheal Martin said.

“I’m also thinking of all the emergency services from across the north-west and Northern Ireland who are working in a very traumatic situation.”

Donegal County Council Fire Service, with assistance from An Garda Siochana, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Coast Guard, Coast Guard Rescue 118 Helicopter, Irish Air Corps Medivac 112, Northern Ireland Ambulance HEMS, Irish Community Air Ambulance (Ground Crew), Northern Ireland Urban Search and Rescue, Meavagh Fire Service, Donegal Mountain Rescue, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HART team (Hazardous Area Response Team), Northern Ireland

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, called it a “very sad and tragic day.”

He thanked Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann for the emergency crews he provided to assist the Creeslough situation.

Mr Coveney said on Twitter, “Sincere thanks for your help today Robin.” “This is a very sad and tragic day.”