An ‘explosion’ rocked West London this afternoon (Sunday, April 30), leaving three people in hospital

Just before 1.30pm, a suspected gas explosion blasted off the front of a top floor flat above a chicken business on Western Road in Southall, sending debris cascading onto the road.

An ‘Explosion’ Rocked West London This Afternoon (Sunday, April 30), Sending Three Individuals To The Hospital

The health of three people in the hospital is unknown, while others are being treated at the site by paramedics. As a precaution, the Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade have evacuated adjacent houses and businesses.

Since around 1.30pm, the road has been closed in both directions, with police and the fire department still on the scene at the junction with Old Manor Road.

At 1.27pm, police were called to reports of a “suspected gas explosion,” and emergency services are still on the scene. A police representative stated, “Road closures are in place, and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

“We were called to reports of an explosion at a property on Western Road in Southall at around 1.30pm today,” a fire services spokesperson said. Firefighters are assisting the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service at the scene. Road closures are in effect, and residents are advised to avoid the area.”

Firefighters from Southall, Feltham, and other nearby stations are on the scene.

A spokesman for the London fire Brigade said: Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attended a suspected gas explosion on Western Road in Southall this afternoon (April 30).

The first floor and roof of a two-storey building with a shop and flats above has suffered significant structural damage as a result of the building partially collapsing. Part of the first floor and roof was damaged by a fire which occurred following the explosion.

Two men and a woman left the building before firefighters arrived. They have been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution and road closures are in place.

Station Commander Simon Horn, who was at the scene, said: “Crews were joined by our Urban Search and Rescue team using specialist equipment to carry out a systematic search of the property. They were able to confirm that everyone has been accounted for.

“Initial crews worked quickly in a challenging situation to extinguish the fire. However, a cordon of around 50 metres will remain in place and people are asked to avoid the area.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received eight calls about the incident.

The Brigade was called at 1329 and the incident was under control by 1605. Crews from Southall, Feltham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.