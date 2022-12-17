An extended sentence has been imposed on a man who carried out sexually-motivated offences in Folkestone and Hythe

Connor Baker followed an 18-year-old woman along a path near the Royal Military Canal, Hythe on Sunday 11 July 2021, before putting his hands around her waist.

The victim managed to get free of his grip and ran to Rampart Road, where she was seen by a group of her friends as they drove past.

They then drove to join another group of friends at Hythe Green. Baker was seen by the group, who asked him to explain his actions.

He became aggressive and swung an asp-type weapon at the group before leaving the area. Police arrived and Baker was later identified as a suspect.

Further to that incident, Baker knocked on the front door of a woman who was not known to him in Folkestone on Friday 12 November 2021.

He managed to get into the property and grabbed the woman, trying to kiss her. She got him out of her home but he climbed upon a conservatory and looked in an upstairs window, damaging the victim’s property in the process.

The incident was reported to police and Baker was arrested at the scene, after jumping into a nearby garden. He was later charged with a number of offences.

Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, Baker was found guilty of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the first incident; and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, sexual assault, and damaging property in relation to the second incident.

On Friday 9 December 2022, the 24-year-old, formerly of Appledore Crescent, Folkestone, was given a nine-year sentence and ordered to serve an extra four years on licence.

PC Paige Thomas, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘These offences would have been terrifying for the victims and I am pleased the sentence handed down reflects the seriousness of Baker’s actions.

‘Kent Police takes violence against women and girls extremely seriously and officers will do everything within our power to track down offenders and bring them before the courts.’

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls. This page also includes details on how Kent Police is tackling offences including domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and other forms of violence.