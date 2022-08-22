A boy of primary school age was sexually assaulted by Karl Kennett in 2020 at a location in the Canterbury region. Later, the victim told his parents about the incident, and they called Kent Police.

Officers were later made aware of separate, earlier offences against a second victim, who was at the time of the incidents a similar age to the first victim.

After a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, Kennett was found guilty on two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity while also being found guilty of sexual assault against a child.

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the 28-year-old Canterbury resident was sentenced to seven years in prison and given another three years’ probation after his release.

A 12-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also issued against him in an effort to stop any future offences.

The first offences happened at a location in the Canterbury region more than six years ago. In 2020, a second victim was subjected to sexual assault at a different address within the district. A week after the offences were first reported, in April of that year, Kennett was taken into custody.

“I would like to praise the bravery of these two young victims, and their families, for reporting these offences and supporting the prosecution,” Detective Constable Rebecca Keeler of Kent Police said.

“Kennett refused to acknowledge what he had done, escalating the victims’ suffering and requiring a trial. I’m glad that the evidence we gathered resulted in guilty verdicts and that this dangerous man is now incarcerated for a lengthy period of time.