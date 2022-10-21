ADVERTISEMENT

Officers from Sheffield South West NPT executed a warrant at a property on Thirlwell Road, Heeley, last month on 27 September. Inside, officers found an extensive cannabis grow with over 100 plants covering three rooms (pictured). The mature plants were estimated to have a street value of nearly £200,000.

An Albanian man, Erjon Briskaj, was arrested and subsequently charged with the production of a controlled drug (cannabis).

A 31-year-old Briskaj appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was jailed for eight months. Upon his release, he will be deported back to Albania.