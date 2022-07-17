Officers were called to the station at 5.54 p.m. on July 13th, following reports of a stabbed member of staff.

They were transported to the hospital by ambulance and released later that night.

Two staff members are believed to have been verbally assaulted by two men who had missed their train. They threatened to return to the station, and when they did, one of them stabbed a member of staff.

If you recognise him or have any additional information, please text 61016 with the reference 401 of July 13th. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.