An image of Joslin captured from the station shows him with his head and beard shaved he’s a wanted sex offender

Officers are renewing their calls for the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Joslin, 40, who is wanted for failing to comply with a Registered Sex Offender notification following his release from prison in May.

He was last seen in the area of St Marie’s Catholic Church on Oak Street in Rugby around 07:30 GMT on Wednesday, May 25. He’s also been spotted near Rugby Railway Station. He might have moved on since then.

An image of Joslin captured from the station shows him with his head and beard shaved.

Joslin is a white man who stands 6ft 1in tall and has a slim build; he is known to go by several aliases.

He has previously targeted young women and girls, and is regarded as a danger to both.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Service are collaborating with colleagues from Warwickshire Police to find him.

If you see Joslin, do not approach him and call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Please refer to EWMS 02RC/864258 or 02CW/864258 when reporting to Warwickshire Police, and use reference 301 of May 25.

To provide anonymous information, call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.