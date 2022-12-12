Monday, December 12, 2022
Southeastern Trains Disrupted After Person Has Been Hit By At Plumstead Station
An incident at Plumstead station resulted in the death of one person

by @uknip247

Officers were dispatched to Plumstead station at 9.30 a.m. yesterday (December 11) in response to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics were also called, and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.

Officers were called to Plumstead station at 9.30am yesterday (11 December) following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” a British Transport Police spokesperson said.

Paramedics were also called, and unfortunately, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“The incident is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.”

