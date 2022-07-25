Following a report that a boy was sexually assaulted in Farnborough, police are appealing for witnesses and information.

On Sunday, July 10, between 1.45pm and 2pm, an eight-year-old boy was in the Princess Mead Shopping Centre toilets when a man attempted to pull down his trousers.

He screamed and managed to get out of the restrooms before finding his mother. There were no injuries to the boy.

Officers have been conducting extensive investigations, and a 19-year-old Farnborough man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a boy under the age of 13 by touching. He was granted conditional bail and released.

Officers believe there were potential witnesses in the toilets or nearby when the incident occurred after reviewing CCTV images.

Officers are urging members of the public to come forward if they have any information that could assist the investigation.

“We know that this incident is likely to cause concern in the local community,” said DC Holly Searle, who is leading the investigation.

“However, please be assured that we are taking this report very seriously and have conducted extensive investigations.”

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the area, shopping centre, or near the restrooms when this incident occurred.”

“Please contact us if you have any information that can assist our investigation.”

Were you in the neighbourhood at the time? Did you notice or hear anything unusual? Did you witness the above-mentioned incident?

If you have any information that could assist, please call 101 and quote the reference number 44220276052.

Alternatively, go online to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and submit information.